Ansser Sadiq
Man City boss Guardiola play down end of unbeaten run
Man City boss Guardiola play down end of unbeaten run
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola did not want to get caught up in his team’s unbeaten run ending.

The Citizens had not lost for 11 months in the Premier League, but were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth over the weekend.

Guardiola spoke about the brilliance of going 32 games without a defeat, rather than worrying about the nature of this loss.

“So we won a lot, and I know the people expect we are going to win all the time,” said Guardiola post-game.

“I think it’s the first game we lost in the Premier League in 2024. We are in November so it’s unbelievable. We have done incredible.

“But in these kind of situations and circumstances where we have to do it, and we will learn from this.

“We’ll improve and I’m fine. Still I have energy, and I wanted to win today and congratulate Bournemouth. That’s all I can say.”

