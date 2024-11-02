Kerkez proud of role in Bournemouth shock against Man City

Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez says victory over Manchester City was deserved.

The Hungary international was outstanding for the 2-1 win on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "It is a great performance. We stuck to the plan and worked really hard."

On his two assists, Kerkez added: "It finally came. I am working on crosses and improving, so I am happy I could get two today.

"We tried to keep the ball to give us the energy to attack. Everyone went hard into the duels. we respect Man City but when you are on the pitch we are not friends."