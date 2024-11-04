Man City boss Guardiola admits holding back De Bruyne

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed he won’t be rushing Kevin De Bruyne back from injury.

Many fans were surprised to see the Belgian remain on the bench in a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth.

The Citizens struggled in the contest, but they were not able to call on the services of the 33-year-old.

Kevin (on Friday) only started to feel better but it’s been a month and a half, and the game (against Bournemouth) was so demanding,” said Guardiola post-game.

“Maybe in the last 10 or 15 minutes for us we could have done it, but especially with Kevin I try to (look) after him.

“When he came back after five months injured last season, he finished well and started well after he comes back again.

“Of course we need him, and he will be back. Try to, in the right moment, and in the right   to do it.”

