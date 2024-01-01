Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest

Everton revive plans for Man City midfielder Phillips

Everton revive plans for Man City midfielder Phillips
Everton revive plans for Man City midfielder Phillips
Everton revive plans for Man City midfielder PhillipsAction Plus
A Premier League club is said to be willing to offer Kalvin Phillips a lifeline this season.

The Manchester City and former England star is completely in limbo about his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Phillips failed during a second half of the season loan spell at West Ham United last term.

Per talkSPORT, Everton are now looking to bring in a player in his style to the club.

Sean Dyche has lost Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, with Phillips seen as a viable alternative.

Whether he can prove his fitness to Everton after a tough 24 months at City is unclear.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePhillips KalvinManchester CityEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton approach Man City for Phillips
Slot turns to Everton and Man City to add to Liverpool staff
Man City threaten Man Utd plans for Branthwaite