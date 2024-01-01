Everton revive plans for Man City midfielder Phillips

A Premier League club is said to be willing to offer Kalvin Phillips a lifeline this season.

The Manchester City and former England star is completely in limbo about his career.

Phillips failed during a second half of the season loan spell at West Ham United last term.

Per talkSPORT, Everton are now looking to bring in a player in his style to the club.

Sean Dyche has lost Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, with Phillips seen as a viable alternative.

Whether he can prove his fitness to Everton after a tough 24 months at City is unclear.