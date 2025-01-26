Man City striker Haaland: What I thought of Marmoush debut...

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland sung the praises of Omar Marmoush on debut in victory over Chelsea.

Haaland struck as City won 3-1 on Saturday.

He later said of his new teammate: "I think especially in the first-half you can see he has something special, he said. “There’s a reason City brought him because he has something special. He got straight in the team and It’s about getting to know him as soon as possible because there are so many important games coming.

“It’s about giving him confidence and he’s going to be a fantastic player for us. It’s always nice (to have new faces). I’ve been a new player before trying to come in with a different energy and different personality.

“It’s also nice to get to know new people and of course play with good players, that’s what you want.

“He had an amazing first half of the season for Eintracht Frankfurt and hopefully he’s going to have the same season with us now for the second half of the season.”

On the result, Haaland added: “I think it was a really good performance. We started really bad. But we kept going and I think we controlled a lot of the game. It was a great team performance.

“We have to keep winning games. That’s what we need to do. Today we showed great spirit. Now we have to keep going, the Champions League game is a must win, then we go to Arsenal. The schedule has plenty of games so we have to get ready as soon as possible and try to stay fit.

“I think Chelsea quickly went man against man and there was loads of space because their line was high. As you’ve seen before Ederson has given me a few assists and I know how precise he can be.

“So it’s about having the right timing between me and him. Sometimes even City can go direct and I think that’s a good thing. It was a good goal and an amazing pass from Eddie.”