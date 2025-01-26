Man City boss Guardiola highlights Bernardo performance for victory over Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with the performance of Bernardo Silva in victory over Chelsea.

Bernardo was outstanding on Saturday night as City came from behind to win 3-1.

"Bernardo was unbelievable; he helped us with the process,” said Guardiola.

“The second half they went man-to-man. So we have to play with Erling (Haaland) because if he wins that ball, we have a chance.

“They played man-to-man and played some balls to (Noni) Madueke - and when they win (the ball), they have an action for goal.

“The game was up and down. With that we are the worst team. We don’t have the legs. Maybe it is less attractive (playing direct), but we have to make it work for us.

“We created chances. In terms of control, it was much better than the last games and we created more chances.”