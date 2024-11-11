Man City boss Guardiola on international break: I think everyone needs it

Guardiola on international break after four straight losses: "I think everyone needs it"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is delighted to get a little breather from club action.

After four losses in four matches in all competitions, he admits that the international break couldn’t have come at a better time.

Advertisement Advertisement

City will now have two weeks to prepare for their next game, while hoping the likes of Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Jeremy Doku can get back to full fitness.

“I think everyone needs it, yeah,” Pep stated to reporters.

“I think particularly in our heads it will be good for all of us.

“The players, for ourselves and hopefully Ruben and John Stones can come back and join us and hopefully the other players, too.

“I was a football player and many times I lost a lot of games four in a row, five in a row, six in a row.

“I never expect any different but for the fact we won in the past that we are special.

“People can believe that but it’s not true – you can lose four games in different competitions.

“You can lose it. If you ask me every single game that we lost, I will give you my opinion how we play the game.

“I know that after you win, everything is perfect for example against Fulham we won but we played miles worse than against Brighton and at Sporting Lisbon and at Spurs.

“We performed really well, but we were not consistent enough to maintain this level that helped us win what we have won for many years.

“Hopefully in the future it will come back and if it not come back, we will learn from that and if we are not able to win, we will work to come back.

“And that is what it is about.

“Right now, we are not at our best, but hopefully we’ll come back and step by step do it as I have the feeling every game will be tough and the team has to recover to our best and we will see.”