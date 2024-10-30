Man City boss Guardiola offers fresh De Bruyne update

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is feeling better.

However, he does not believe the Belgian will play against Tottenham in the League Cup in midweek.

City take on Spurs on Wednesday, but are likely to field a rotated team for the clash.

During a press conference, Guardiola said: “I would like to tell you, and especially I would like to know it, but I don’t know right now.

“He feels better in training, but to go to the level we need in competition, when he kicks the ball, sometimes he still has pain.

“He doesn’t feel right, and Kevin has to feel good to express his huge talent that he has.

“He’s feeling better, but not the best.

“It’s for sure that if these guys don’t come back as quick as possible, we’ll struggle, because we cannot sustain it on just 14 or 15 players the whole season.

“We need players to come back, but it is what it is. Hopefully it can happen after the international break.”