Man City boss Guardiola not desperate to add to squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he's not desperate to buy in January.

It's been suggested City will buy big in January to rescue their season.

But Guardiola said on Friday: “What I want is my players back, the players that we have!

“I will love desperately to compete with the squad that we had at the beginning of the season. I said many times. This is the only regret that I have.

"I don’t have the players, these players, not new ones. But in the certain moment, the right moment, we will see.”

