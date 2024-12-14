Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move
Valencia coach Baraja: Valladolid clash important test on personal level; board are with me

Man City boss Guardiola not desperate to add to squad

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola not desperate to add to squad
Man City boss Guardiola not desperate to add to squadAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he's not desperate to buy in January.

It's been suggested City will buy big in January to rescue their season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Guardiola said on Friday: “What I want is my players back, the players that we have!

“I will love desperately to compete with the squad that we had at the beginning of the season. I said many times. This is the only regret that I have.

"I don’t have the players, these players, not new ones. But in the certain moment, the right moment, we will see.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim makes clear Man City approach rumours
Zubimendi unconvinced joining a struggling Man City side under Guardiola
Man City tracking Valencia midfielder Pepelu