Manchester City midfielder Rodri has undergone successful surgery in Spain.

Rodri suffered a knee injury in the first-half of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

No timescale has been offered by City over the midfielder's recovery, however there are concerns that Rodri's season is over.

Today, AS is reporting was successfully operated on this Friday in Madrid.

It was the surgeon Manuel Leyes who was in charge of the operation. Now, Rodri will begin his road to recovery.