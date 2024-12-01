Man City boss Guardiola: Liverpool were unstoppable

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Liverpool deserved their 2-0 win on Sunday.

City struggled to lay a glove on Liverpool on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola said, "I congratulate Liverpool, they deserve the victory. The first 15-20 minutes they were unstoppable, we were lucky and they deserved the goal. Then we took the game in the circumstances that we have. They are stronger than us and we needed a game of more control.

"I thank a lot of my players, like Bernardo and Manuel Akanji, for playing positions that we're not used to. The second half is who we are. They pushed a lot and the second half and the last 20 minutes of the first half was good, without too much threat. They are strong in both boxes like we aren't at the moment. We will reset and start the seaosn from there.

"My players wanted it but it is not easy because they are aggressive and faster. We will continue with that and restart from here.

"The results will help us to see more. I have to see the players come back and be better and better physically. It is difficult in the middle of the season because we cannot change. It is another one and we cannot expect more than this.

"You have to understand what we have done. The players want it, they suffer it and they want to do it. It is normal. We're not used to this for many reasons, but many, many things happen. Teams are good and we can't handle it right now. I have to find a solution to be solid, in behind particularly.

"What can I say? These players have given me the chance to live maybe the best years of my life. All I can do is be here to try and find a solution. In the right moment the club will take a decision about what is needed to allow this club to still be there."