Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Today against Man City is about temperament

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says today is all about temperament.

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield knowing victory would put 11 points between the two teams.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Of course beating a team like Real Madrid is big, and we would never look to underplay something like that, but I can assure you all that the second we got back to the dressing room on Wednesday night our focus switched towards this weekend and what will be another very tough game against Manchester City,” Van Dijk writes in today's matchday programme.

“I am aware that a lot of people will be reading a lot into this game in terms of the Premier League table, but our concentration is on the 90-plus minutes ahead of us, nothing else.

“We are in December, and nothing is won in December, as we all know. There are still more than five months to go in the season and plenty can happen in that time.

“Of course we want to get the three points, but we know how big the challenge will be against City. A lot has been made of some of their recent results, but we know better than anyone what they are capable of. They won the last four Premier League titles in a row and are one of the best sides in the world, a team packed full of top-class players, so we have to be ready to face the best version of them, nothing else.

“And whatever happens after that we have to be ready and stay calm, not getting too high or too low based on results.

“We know the big reasons behind our good start to the season. Everything has been based around hard work, humility and focus, as well as the quality we have within the team. For many years, I believe we have shown those qualities and it is good that we have done so again this season.

“Whatever happens today, we have to be ready and stay calm, not getting too high or too low.

“As I keep on saying, it is about consistency."