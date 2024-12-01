Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits sack taunts from Liverpool fans surprised him on Sunday.

During the 2-0 defeat, the home support chanted "sacked in the morning" at Guardiola and the City bench.

After a sixth defeat in seven games, Guardiola said: "I didn't expect that at Anfield.

"I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool but it's fine, it's part of the game, and I understand completely.

"We've had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them."

He added, "All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton.

"Maybe they are right with the results we've been having."

