Man City boss Guardiola: Lewis quality allows him to play inverted role

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was happy with Rico Lewis' form for England during the week.

Lewis impressed at fullback, playing often inside as a midfield option when England were in possession.

“Rico played on the left but playing more inside. It is intelligent play,” Guardiola said ahead of City’s game with Brentford on Saturday.

“We need Rico to go up and down on the left for crosses it’s not good.

“But he has to be more central position, short passes, attack more position, more central positions it’s really good.”

Guardiola says Lewis' quality allows him to play such a role.

“(It depends) on the quality they have,” he added. “There are players who can play inside or players can’t play inside.

“It depends on their qualities and skills they, not because I want one player there.

“(If) they have no skills to be there, some people feel more comfortable being outside than being inside.”