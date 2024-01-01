Man City boss Guardiola full of praise over Lewis form

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Rico Lewis’ displays this season.

The youngster has firmly established himself as a first team player for the Spaniard.

Lewis, who was superb in a 3-1 win over West Ham United, played 27 games in all competitions last term.

“Absolute, absolutely (he’s playing well). Have you seen the minutes he played in the pocket? I said many times, Rico has one incredible ability that for many years, it was difficult to find,” Guardiola explained.

“Always he is free, always he is alone. When his mate has the ball. I don’t know what he does, but he’s free. You can pass the ball to him, and not just in positions where it’s comfortable, but in positions where the space is so tight, arriving in the third final.

“He is a good defender and can play in two or three positions. He’s playing good so he deserves to play. But every three days he cannot sustain that.

“We need Kyle (Walker) back, John (Stones) back, and all the players ready, because the schedule that comes from now on until the end of the season will be difficult.

“That’s what I said. Pre-season is over today. It’s over officially. The real season starts after the international break.”