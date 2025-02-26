Man City boss Guardiola: Lewis makes us better

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is full of praise for Rico Lewis.

Guardiola is delighted with the way the youngster has stepped up this season as the team has struggled.

He said, "Since he was promoted to the first team, he has been really good. He is not just a good defender, but an exceptional defender. He is so intelligent.

"His physique is not like a typical defender in this country, but he is really good, especially with the ball. He makes our game better. He has won many titles at an early age and his influence has been really good."

Lewis has a deal with City to 2028.