Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued

Man City boss Guardiola: Lewis makes us better

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: Lewis makes us better
Man City boss Guardiola: Lewis makes us betterAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is full of praise for Rico Lewis.

Guardiola is delighted with the way the youngster has stepped up this season as the team has struggled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Since he was promoted to the first team, he has been really good. He is not just a good defender, but an exceptional defender. He is so intelligent.

"His physique is not like a typical defender in this country, but he is really good, especially with the ball. He makes our game better. He has won many titles at an early age and his influence has been really good."

Lewis has a deal with City to 2028.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLewis RicoManchester City
Related Articles
Man City and Liverpool to fight for Bournemouth defender Huijsen this summer
Man City ready to make £124M bid for Real Madrid's Rodrygo this summer
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold