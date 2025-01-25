Man City boss Guardiola lays out Khusanov expectations

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has laid out his expectations for new signing Abdukodir Khusanov.

Guardiola says Khusanov offers something his squad has been lacking.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: “Well since the beginning of the season, we make a meeting with Txiki and his people to discuss potential players in all positions. They talk about him.

“With the situation with John (Stones), Nathan (Ake), Ruben (Dias) and Manu (Akanji), we said we should go to the market.

“People say he’s potential player for next years because all the players we don’t just sign for one year. They have big years to come.

“So we decide to do it. He has specific qualities that we don’t have.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to help us. He’s young and will learn like Vitor but better to do it in summertime with pre-season. He is a player that is potentially important for us.

“He can play centre back in the middle or on the right, right back and in a three at the back. Different positions.”

Guardiola added, “I don’t just think it’s Khusanov’s pace that will solve our problems.

“It can help us and of course speed is important when you do it but against PSG we ran more than them.

“Problem is with the ball. We are not an incredible defending team, always we are better with the ball.

“With the ball we were good at Ipswich but for most of this season it’s what we miss. We have to pass it more, we want to run too quick.

“If you have the ball and don’t pass properly to your mate, it makes things so, so difficult.

“If we lose balls like in the past then we are not created for that when you see our team. Savinho, Kevin, Doku, Phil or Gundo. Any team, all 20 in the Premier League are better than us.

“Statistics is about running and we run more than ever compared to the opponents. Football is about what you do with the ball.”