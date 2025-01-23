Khusanov's agent says they were in talks with Man Utd at the same time as Man City

Recent Manchester City signing Abdukodir Khusanov was also linked to Manchester United.

The Uzbekistan international has arrived at City from RC Lens this winter window.

However, Khusanov’s agent, Gairat Khasbiullin, has stated that city rivals United were also in the mix.

“The scout (Nicolas Chenalli)made a detailed report, but coach (Erik) Ten Hag said the defender was not quite ready to help the team at that time," he said, per Express.

"Recently we corresponded with that Manchester United scout.

“He congratulated us on the transfer to Man City but regretted that the player did not end up at Manchester United."