Man City boss Guardiola impressed by Grealish's England form

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he was impressed by Jack Grealish's form for England over the past week.

City host Brentford this weekend as the Premier League resumes.

“I didn’t watch the first game,” said Guardiola. “I saw the second one. I saw Jack really well in the position behind the striker in a more central position. 

“I was very pleased, (all three of our England players) came back not injured, fit and good. 

“Yeah, he can play (as a No.10), we know it. He was an exceptional player at Aston Villa and an exceptional player here. 

“He made half a good first season, second was unbelievably excellent season and last season was not as good.

“And this season start apart - from the niggles - really good. Hopefully he can do a good season.”

