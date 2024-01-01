Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: I told the guys 'you surprised me'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no doubts about his players' title hunger facing Arsenal today.

Indeed, the Catalan says he's amazed by their attitude.

“The opponents know we are still there and I loved the way we ran and pressed against Inter,” said Guardiola.

“I said to the guys: ‘You surprised me’. I’m amazed by the way they played in every single minute in every single game after all these years.

“Or the way we were destroyed by Brentford for 20 minutes or so when we could have been 0-2 or 0-3 down - with the chances they had. And after the second half was brilliant against Brentford.

“The reason I’m so optimistic and so pleased is the game we saw against Inter and then watching it back after.

“Sometimes in the press conferences after the games, you are confused with the emotion of the games, and sometimes I get the analogy of the game wrong, but in that moment, I don’t have that feeling.”

