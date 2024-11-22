Man City boss Guardiola: I'm tired - but if we keeping winning...

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says reaching 10 years with the club wasn't a motivation in signing a new contract.

Guardiola penned a new two-year deal on Thursday.

“It’s not for the number that it’s special,” he said.

“My main target is not to become something or the numbers, it’s be happy, wake up in the morning and come to do my job and still I like it. 

“Prepare for the game tomorrow. This is the only reason why I want to be.

“The numbers are here, tomorrow will be there. 10 years is a consequence from something. We are 10 years because we won a lot otherwise I would not be here. 100%.

“And I would love the club the same with how they treat me. Like I love Bayern Munich, I don’t have a bad word about Bayern. Of course, Barcelona is my club and where I was born and gave me absolutely everything. I didn’t extend for 10 years.

“I would like to have the milestone to have a decade, no. That is not the reason why.

“Nine is enough or eight would be enough. As much I’m good, the rest is not important.”

Guardiola continued: “I’m tired, sometimes I’m tired, yes of course I’m tired.

“Sometimes I say ‘oh another game’. Sometimes it’s happened.

“The difference it helps me. The fact we win, win, win helps a lot, helps a lot.

“Life is better when you win. And when you win a lot in these last years that helps to continue.”

