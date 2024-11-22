Man City midfielder ruled out for a number of weeks says Guardiola

Tribal Football
Manchester City veteran Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out for several weeks.

The Croatian midfielder is going to be absent for a crucial run of games due to an injury sustained on international duty.

Manager Pep Guardiola was not clear about the type of injury, but did admit it would be a three to four week absence.

He told reporters on Friday: "It will be a while, three weeks or a month, more or less."

The Premier League champions are enduring a difficult moment, having lost four games in a row in all competitions.

City are already without midfielder Rodri, which means losing Kovacic will force them into a further reshuffle.

