Man City boss Guardiola: I'll make my halftime speeches shorter

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has accepted the club's fine handed out by the Premier League.

City have been fined £2m for the players being late to enter the pitch before kickoff and to start the second-half.

Asked about the sanction, Guardiola said: "The fine for delays?

"I just read it in the newspapers. I will try to make my half-time speeches shorter."