Man City boss Guardiola ready for Liverpool: I still have the passion

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he goes into today's clash at Liverpool full of passion and determination.

Despite their form slide, Guardiola insists he relishes the challenge.

He said, “I still have passion and stand up in the morning and say ‘okay I’m going to prepare training, the game plan against Liverpool, how they defend, the way they attack what we have to do’, we have two days for that.

“I would say more and more the situation when you get comfortable, okay you can relax a little bit in those moments, maybe it’s not good, maybe you should relax a little bit but no, I wouldn’t be here to extend the contract, I am honest with that.

“I was in Barcelona, today was the 125th anniversary of my club where I was born. I was there for four years, 14 titles, I had Messi the best player ever, Neymar was coming and I said ‘I’m leaving’.

“People asked why, your hometown with this generation of players, Xavi, (Andres) Iniesta, (Carlos) Puyol, all the players who changed the world, World Cup, European Cups, how they played the finals, those guys and I left. I felt it.

“Here’s the same, I extend because I feel it, I’m not sitting here just for what I’ve done, it’s because still I’m happy and I want to try.

“But the moment it’s going to happen, I don’t want to stay in a place where I feel I’m a problem, I don’t stay just because a contract is there.

“My Chairman knows it, I said to him give me the chance to try and come back and especially when everyone comes back let’s see what happens.

“After if it’s not good we have to change. I never ask my hierarchy to stay, but more than ever I ask them to give me the chance.

“I have the feeling that I still have a job to do, and I want to do it.”