Man City boss Guardiola hints Phillips' style doesn't suit system
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unsure of Kalvin Phillips' future.

Guardiola has hinted the midfielder's style doesn't fit his system.

Before victory in the Community Shield, Guardiola said: "He is a central midfielder but I said many times Kalvin likes to see all the game in front of him.

"When he is in the middle surrounded by players he struggles a little bit but he helped us a lot in the last couple of games on tour. I should have seen that before.

"His confidence is back."

