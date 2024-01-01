Everton ponder move for Man City midfielder Phillips

Everton have surprised fans by being one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the transfer market.

The Toffees have not spent huge sums on any player, but are doing some very shrewd deals.

Sean Dyche’s team brought back James Harrison, signed Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom, and have also secured Tim Iroegbunam and Jake O'Brien.

Other signings are possible, as the Premier League club are seeking one big money move at the very least.

Fans are hoping that they can use the cash from the Amadou Onana deal to sign a forward.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, presently at Manchester City, is also a target for manager Dyche.