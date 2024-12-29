Man City boss Guardiola happy with goalscorer Savinho after defeating Leicester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased with Savinho after victory over Leicester City.

Savinho and Erling Haaland struck the goals for City in Sunday's 2-0 win.

“We’re a way from what we have to be as a team, but Savinho made an incredible performance again like he did against Everton,” said Guardiola of Savinho.

“He’s a guy who can play on both sides, today he finally scored a goal.

“He has an incredible ability and quality he’s proven in that period.

“He arrived in the six months when the team isn’t in the best moment than maybe he expected, compared with the past.

“He makes one action fine, second fine, third miss it, four mistake, five mistake, the sixth try again and try again and try again. And until the end he tries.

“Defensively he’s not incredible in the one v one, but his work rate is impressive and he’s so aggressive on both sides.

“He’s had a lot of chances but the moment you score one or two, you’ll score a lot. I’m really pleased for him for the game, the goal, the assist for Erling.

“On the left he can make those crosses, the game he played was really good.”

On a change of tactics, Guardiola also stated: “I changed a bit against Everton, today I didn’t change anything from what we’ve done.

“This is one thing I reflect on; you have to change a lot in those periods - or less, I don’t know - but today was quite similar to what we’ve done in the past.

“Erling broke a little this bad momentum of not scoring goals, Kevin is back so step by step hopefully we can get players back and back to playing our best.

“I thought a lot to change - yeah, I thought - but the alternative wasn’t as good. That’s why I didn’t change much, it was more to give the players calm, have the players back and fit.

“This is the most important thing in the end.”