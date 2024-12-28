Man City boss Guardiola: Form will change for us

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is adamant their fortunes will soon change.

City go to Leicester City on Sunday having won once in the past 13 games.

“Sometimes you expect it will be easy to fix it but sometimes it will take more time,” Guardiola said.

“I will not give up. I want to be here and do it. The situation we have, we have to do it.

“Now we go to Leicester, always have been difficult but now the players will be ready to do it.”

He added: “It is what it is - I prefer not to live in that situation but it is what it is.

“Try to be as calm as possible, read the situation and work out what we can do to be better in the next game. This is what I want to try and all I want to do.”

Guardiola also said, “I congratulated the team (after the Everton game); it was ‘well played guys’.

“The only chance that we have is to continue - recovery and prepare well for Leicester.

“We want to change the dynamic and unfortunately we could not do it for many reasons.

“The United game we gave it away, (against Everton) we were close again. I don’t have a way to explain. It happens, it’s life, it’s football.

“We will try it again. Try it again. That’s why we have so much success and win a lot of titles because games every three days for many years. Now we have to do the same.”