Dickov understands Man City form collapse

Paul Dickov feels Manchester City can ignite their season at Leicester City on Sunday.

City go to Leicester City on Sunday having won once in the past 13 games.

Dickov played for both clubs and told City's website: "It’s so difficult as all the noise comes from outside and all you want to do is put it behind you.

“Whatever has happened, be it a loss, a draw, a missed chance - you put it behind you.

“If you keep dwelling on it, that’s when you make more mistakes .

“The key mentally is to put it behind you so sometimes a quick turnaround in games is the best thing that can happen.

“Yes, the guys will have been frustrated with the result on Boxing Day, but they won’t have time to dwell on it.

“They know that the next game is coming very soon.

“And I think the performance was better on Boxing Day, especially the first half, so they can build on that too.”

