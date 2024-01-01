Man City boss Guardiola happy counting on Lewis versatility

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with Rico Lewis' early season form.

Lewis' versatility has proved valuable for Guardiola and City in the opening weeks.

Ahead of facing Arsenal today, the manager said: “He can play in all positions.

“I see sometimes when players are asked, they say ‘yeah I’m a holding midfielder’ or ‘I am a winger’ - Rico can play football and you put him in a position, and he knows exactly what he has to do.

“All the games he has played so far, he has been really, really good and that’s why he’s deserved the minutes he has had so far.”

Guardiola added: “Yeah, I would like him to be a bit taller, but his mum and dad didn’t give these attributes.

“He’s so good in so many aspects - he always wins the ball, he’s so intelligent defensively and so aggressive one v one .

“He played against one of the best wingers in Europe and of course he can come in midfield and play, or centrally and arrive in the final third with intelligence and do many things, but he’s a really, really good defender.”