Man City boss Guardiola hails his kids after Barcelona draw; happy for O'Reilly

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed his young players after their 2-2 draw with Barcelona in Orlando.

Nico O'Reilly scored on the night - a first senior strike for the young midfielder.

“We’re blessed to have these players,” said Guardiola. “It’s nice because the other young players look up to senior players.

“If you aren’t ready another will be ready because look at them, they want to become footballers and show they want to be there.

“As a manager it’s really good and that’s why having this period before the season is good.

“It’s nice to see them, I didn’t know them quite well but in training we can find them.”

On O’Reilly, Guardiola also stated: “He had a long injury last season and he came back in the middle and trained with us and I said ‘wow this guy has good things’.

“He’s a good leader, so strong in the duel and small spaces good. In attacking midfield he arrives well and when holding he can too.

“I’m pretty sure he can play within a role as holding midfielder. He can do it.

“We have Kalvin (Phillips and Kova(cic) who played incredibly well and Nico. I know he can play, it’s difficult to sustain 90 minutes but he can help us because he’s a player with a lot of quality.”