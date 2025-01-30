Man City boss Guardiola ponders Bayern Munich or Real Madrid options

Tribal Football
Pep Guardiola acknowledges the challenge of facing Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the Champions League play-off round. 

Manchester City trailed 0-1 at half-time against Club Brugge in the Champions League, but secured a 3-1 win with three second-half goals. 

They will now compete against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich for a spot in the Round of 16.

“We deserve it. We can do it better,” said Guardiola.

“I don’t know if they are happy to play us, but it is what it is. No complaints at all. Bayern or Madrid - one is the king of the competition; the other is the second or third king of the competition.

“The experience of the second leg there. What I want since the beginning of the season is to have the team back.

“I accept Rodri from the beginning but not the other ones. We play this competition with a thousand million problems.

“When we face Sporting with Ruben Amorim, they were at their best. Then we went to Juve. Feyenoord was a tough moment, 3-0 with 15 minutes left.

“That moment mentally was really tough - that moment I said if we arrive at the last game against Brugge with a chance to qualify we will sign right now.

“In the next two weeks, Ruben, Nathan, Jeremy, Oscar, new signings all come back. They are better than us right now, but we’ll see what happens in two weeks.”

