Hurzeler happy with Brighton goalscorers in victory over Man City

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says victory over Manchester City was deserved.

Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley struck late as Brighton overcame an early City lead established by Erling Haaland.

Hurzeler said, “We didn’t have momentum in the first half because we were too passive. We were able to change momentum today and used it well. The team gets for their performance the result they deserved, and I am happy for them.

“We needed to be more patient in possession. We played too many vertical balls and gave it away too easily. But when you are patient gaps opened more and we played with more intensity in the second half, had better pressing patterns and were more ruthless in personal duels.”

O'Riley struck the winner on his Premier League debut.

“It’s important to have a big squad and subs who will have an impact,” added Hurzeler. “I am happy that Joao and Matt have come back after a long time out and did what they did. They worked hard in their rehab and today they got what their hard work deserved.

“In life you get what you work for. I have never seen a player who had such a positive mindset during an injury as Matt. He came back to the training ground and showed his personality. He wanted to come back faster and stronger than expected. That’s why you work hard – for moments like this.”