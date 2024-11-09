Man City captain Walker: Real characters now need to step up

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker sought to rally teammates after defeat at Brighton.

City have now lost four consecutive games as they break up for international week.

Walker said, “This is the time where I want to see the players and real characters come through.

“It’s all good for the last eight years when we’ve been winning and dominating games.

“But now it’s tough, this is the time where us as the senior members have to pull the players through who haven’t been here for a while and show them the foundations of this Club.

“We’ve built those foundations over the last eight years and that will get us through this patch.

“It’s football and with the players and manager we have, with the Club the fans, it will pass.

“We need to weather the storm and make sure after the international break we come back fit and ready to go for an important part of the season.”