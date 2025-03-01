Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola upbeat over Bobb return
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Oscar Bobb is closer to a playing return.

Bobb suffered a fractured leg in August and had been reported out for the rest of 2024.

It was expected he would make a comeback earlier, but the injury period was longer than expected.

Now City boss Pep Guardiola says he hopes Bobb will have a role to play in the latter part of the season.

"He is getting better and better, and he has also trained with the past few days," said the manager. "He has been out for longer than expected, but hopefully he can help us in the latter part of the season.

"We very, very much want to help him, and it has been a tough time for him. Fortunately, there is always light at the end of the tunnel."

