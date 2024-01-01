Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola discusses Baggio, Cruyff influences

Man City boss Guardiola discusses Baggio, Cruyff influences
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola paid tribute to two of his heroes.

The Spaniard, who is likely to leave City in the summer, spoke about his admiration for Italy legend Roberto Baggio.

He also laid out his feelings regarding Johan Cruyff, the Ajax and Barcelona legend.

When asked about ever managing in Italy, Guardiola cheekily told Che Tempo Che Fa: "Future in Italy? If (Roberto) Baggio accompanies me as assistant."

He added: "I knew him when he was in the final moments of his career and with a ruined knee, but he was still the strongest.

"I can only imagine when he was in his prime. He is loved everywhere."

On Cruyff, Guardiola stated: "I can't imagine how my life and career would have gone without Cruyff.

"He taught me so much on a tactical level, but above all he created me from a human point of view. He was a genius, unique. He made me fall in love with football."

