Man City boss Guardiola details plans for winter market

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has detailed plans to buy in January.

Guardiola admits they'll break policy to boost the squad for the second-half of the season.

"Teams don’t sell, maybe it has to be players who don’t play," Guardiola explained. They don’t want to sell and they are so expensive. It depends on the market and we’ll see.

"It’s simple: get players back. Except Rodri. We have the squad there and after that maybe we’ll have the team that we were. We were not able to solve it.

"We’ve spoken about doing something and if it’s in winter it’s if we can really we need it or if we can really find something. Not for just four or five months. In the winter it is more difficult to do. We’ll see.

"I don’t know how many times we’ve got into the winter (market) – maybe just Aymeric Laporte seven years ago. We’re not a big fan of that but the circumstances of this season have been special.

"We have to see if something is possible and if not we will wait until the summer time – how we finish the season, how the players perform, knowing we’ve got short holidays. We’ll talk and see what is possible in the market."