Tottenham boss Postecoglou draws positives from Man City defeat

Ange Postecoglou admitted Tottenham “lacked sharpness” in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Spurs boss acknowledged his side struggled to break down City’s defense and failed to create enough clear-cut chances.

Despite the loss, Postecoglou insisted his team would learn from the experience and improve moving forward.

On the second half of the loss, Postecoglou stated: “Yeah I think so. First half we were just a little bit too eager to get forward with the ball. I thought we were really wasteful and when you are (like that) against City it allows them to get into a rhythm of their game. They can pick you off at different times and we just didn’t handle that part of the game well. They scored and had a couple of good chances to get further ahead.

“I certainly felt second half we dominated the game and territory. We were pretty relentless. Much better with the ball and a lot calmer but just missing a goal and ultimately fell short.”

On bringing off first teamer from the bench, he added: “It’s disappointing to lose again and that’s the main feeling. It did look more like us today. At least from my perspective. We were really relentless. We played aggressive football.

“We took it to a very good opponent. We never tapered off at all. If anything, like you said, bringing the guys on made us stronger towards the end of the game. Disappointing to lose but I think you see the benefit of us being refreshed and going into a game well prepared. That level of performance in the second half, if we can begin to get consistent with that then we will be able to push on.”