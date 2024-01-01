Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola delighted with goalscorer Nunes in Cup win
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted for Matheus Nunes.

The outcast midfielder finally got a chance to start in a competitive game for the Citizens.

Not only did Nunes star in the narrow 2-1 win over Watford in the Carabao Cup, but he got a vital goal.

“He has special qualities few players have, he’s unique,” the City boss said.

“In the space, transitions, he is unbelievable. I’m really pleased for him and the goal.

“He will score more. Still he has things to read and understand, it’s not easy sometimes in players to adapt.

“I’m really pleased for him, because he’s a lovely guy and lovely guys always deserves good things.”

