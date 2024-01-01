Man City midfielder Nunes: Special day for Braithwaite

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes has praised the Club's Academy talent.

The Citizens fielded a reserve and youth side in the Carabao Cup against Watford.

Despite a tight contest, City came away with a 2-1 win in the third round of the competition.

“Of course it’s a special day for him (Kaden Braithwaite) as well. He made his debut,” goalscorer Nunes said.

“Also, not only him, but the other kids from the Academy.

“It’s very important to showcase the talent that we’ve got. I’m just very happy for them, everybody tried to help them as much as we can, especially the guys with more experience.

“They’ve done very good and I’m very happy for them.”