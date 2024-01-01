Man City boss Guardiola: De Bruyne's decision to sit out today

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Kevin de Bruyne made the decision not to play today.

De Bruyne is missing for today's clash with Fulham after requesting not to be selected.

Guardiola explained: "He had surgery, which kept him out for five months. When something like this happens, it throws the body out of balance.

"He can't play every third day. He decides what is best for himself and people will have to understand that.

"From experience, I know that you have to be careful after such a serious injury."