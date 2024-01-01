Man City boss Guardiola: Brentford will be different without Toney

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects a battle against Brentford on Saturday.

Guardiola says it's never easy against the Bees.

“I don’t remember against Thomas Frank – a person I admire unbelievably - an easy game against Brentford,” Guardiola said.

“Since they’ve been promoted I don’t remember it. Always it’s been tough here and there. They’ve changed their shape a little bit and I had the feeling they play a little more in a style like when they were in the Championship.

“With (Ivan) Toney more direct and they can do it strong and fast players up front. They have a good process in the build up. Man-to-man so aggressive. They are so well-organised in the transitions and they are a complete team.”

“So the last time we lost here was against Brentford?

“You should have avoided that. It shows how good we have done it if for nearly two years we haven’t lost. That’s good.”