Man City boss Guardiola blasts claims of De Bruyne rift

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports that he has fallen out with Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder has not featured as much as fans would have expected in recent games.

However, Guardiola states that De Bruyne is simply working his way up to full fitness after several injury issues in the past 18 months.

On Sky Sports recently, Jamie Carragher said: "Something is going on with De Bruyne. Something isn’t right between those two."

"People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin," Guardiola said.

"Do you think I like to not play with Kevin? I don’t want Kevin to play? The guy who has the most talent in the final third. I don’t want it? I have a personal problem with him after nine years together?

"He’s delivered to me the biggest success to this club. I’m desperate to have his best.

"But he’s been five months injured and two months injured. He’s 33 years old. He needs time to find his best."

"I’d love to have Kevin in his prime, at 26 or 27," added Guardiola.

"He would love it too.

"But he is not 26 or 27 any more. He had injuries in the past, important and long ones, and he is a guy who needs to be physically fit for his space and energy.

"It’s normal, it’s nature. He played a lot of games for 10 or 11 seasons.

"I know he is desperate to help us, he gives glimpses of brilliance that only he can have."