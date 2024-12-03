Guardiola gives worrying update on Man City defender set to miss Forest clash

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has given a downbeat report about a defensive star.

The Spaniard was hoping to have more players available for selection as they take on Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

However, he confirmed that John Stones is not close to a return in time for the Premier League game.

“Not close no,” he told reporters.

“Still he is injured. He has a problem with his feet.

“I don’t know but not for the next week.”

He did state that Kevin De Bruyne is in line to play more regularly as he nears full fitness.

He added: “He is closer and even better in the last few days, he’s even better.”

 

