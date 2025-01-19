Man City boss Guardiola: Any new striker will join as Haaland cover

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits buying a superstar striker is now off the agenda after Erling Haaland's new contract.

Haaland penned a 10-year contract on Friday and Guardiola concedes the Norway international will always be his first-choice in attack.

City are closing a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush today.

Guardiola said: "The bigger strikers will not come to be a replacement for Erling, so we have to find them young to accept the role.

"Or they're different players - like Oscar (Bobb), (James) McAtee, Phil (Foden), and maybe without Erling we'll play a different way, with a false nine, with alternatives, with more runners from outside, more runners for the channels inside. We will find solutions.

"We could not go to sign (Kylian) Mbappe, for example, as a top-class player because normally we play with just one striker.

"But of course we have alternatives just in case Erling cannot play all the minutes. We have other options."