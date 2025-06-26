Man City boss Guardiola admits Echeverri setback

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted an injury setback for Claudio Echeverri.

The Argentine scored before being forced off in City's Club World Cup win against Al Ain.

Echeverri will be out for two weeks due to an ankle strain as Guardiola confirmed: “No. He has some problems with his ankle. It will be two or three weeks out unfortunately, I feel so sorry for him, for all of us.

“We’re going to play new players in the next game too, yeah. And in the second half too, I make the selection tomorrow, the line-up, thinking of the second half.

“With these conditions we’re not ready to play in the rhythm we’re playing for 90 minutes. Hopefully we can make more substitutions but it’s fine.”

City meet Juventus on Thursday knowing a win will see them qualify for the knockout round as group leaders.