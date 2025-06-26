Reijnders: CWC helping me settle at Man City

Tijjani Reijnders says the Club World Cup has helped him settle in with Manchester City.

The former AC Milan midfielder joined City in time to be registered for the USA-based tournement.

“The first few weeks have been very good. I got a good welcome in the squad. Everybody’s helping me when I need it and I have a good feeling,” Reijnders told City's website.

“Being out here together in America has made it easier because directly I am there 24/7 with the guys. So yeah, we’ll get to know the boys better.

“When you start the tournament with the pool stage, you always want to end on top and that’s our goal as well.

“For tomorrow we want to win the game and finish first in the group. And from there on we will see what will be facing the rest of the tournament.

“It’s a big prize so now we are really excited for tomorrow and for the next round.

“And yeah, we are here with one goal and this winning this tournament.”

We must show our quality against Juventus

City meet Juventus later today, knowing victory would see them qualify for the knockout round as group leaders.

“We expect a lot from ourselves and that’s what we want to now show in the next games,” Reijnders added.

“On a personal level, of course, it was a special moment to make my debut for Manchester City and I was happy that that it went well.

“I want to show even more of course, but I was happy with this start.

“We had two pretty good games, but we know we can give more..

“And yeah, that’s on us now, especially against Juventus.

“It’s a bigger team with all the respect to the other two. But now we have to show what qualities we have and also you also have to grow in a tournament.”