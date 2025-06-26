Rodri hands Man City fans major boost: I feel very good and very, very strong

Rodri admits he's delighted to be up and running again with Manchester City.

The Ballon d'Or winner says he now feels fully recovered from his September ACL injury suffered last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rodri has come off the bench for City's first two games of the Club World Cup and ahead of Thursday's clash with Juventus, he said: "Well, I feel very good, and very happy to be here.

“An amazing tournament to start again to play football and really excited to join the team again, joining in the pitch. That’s the most important thing.

“And be excited to work with them and win - that’s the aim today.

“This is a massive opportunity for me to come back. I feel very, very strong to be honest."

I didn't want to rush

Rodri continued: “You know, the process was long, but I was taking my time and said that the most important thing was to keep focus and don’t be sad or whatever.

“I knew one day I’ll come back and yeah, this day has finally come.

“I’m very excited to play again.

“And though it’s going to still be months until I reach my level, I am so happy.”