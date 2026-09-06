Man City boss Enzo Maresca explains shock Fernandez debut call

Enzo Fernandez was unexpectedly thrown in for a Manchester City debut in their 1-0 Premier League home win over Coventry City.

Fernandez completed a £125M transfer deadline day move to Manchester from Chelsea as he reunited with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium.

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Ahead of the Coventry game, Fernandez was named on the bench, as Maresca looked to ease him into action following a disrupted preseason after reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in July.

However, and injury in warm up changed Maresca's plans, as Fernandez started and completed 76 minutes before being replaced by fellow new signing Ayyoub Bouaddi.

"In warm up Nico O'Reilly felt something in his back, but nothing serious. Enzo Fernandez came in and his first appearance in front of the home fans was ideal," Maresca stated at full-time.

"And Ayyoub Bouaddi came in for the last moments, in difficult situation, he will improve no doubt. These players all need time."

Up next for Maresca and City is the start of their UEFA Champions League campaign away at Porto on September 8th.