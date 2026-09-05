Erling Haaland was full of praise for Man City debutants Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye following their 1-0 Premier League win over Coventry on Saturday (September 5).

Haaland’s single goal proved to be the difference between Man City and newly promoted Coventry as they made it three wins from their opening three games.

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It was a busy summer for the club, with the likes of Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and John Stones, players who had had key roles in their recent success, all leaving.

Of course, City splashed the cash to replace them, signing Fernandez from Chelsea for £125 million and Ndiaye from Everton for £65 million on deadline day.

Both players made their debuts in the win over Coventry, and earned the praise from the main man himself.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels after the final whistle, Haaland said: "I think they did a really good game, both of them.

"Enzo came in and did really well on the goal and had some chances actually, he could have scored. He did well. And Ndiaye you can see his quality straight away.

“The way he dribbles past players, just gliding through. It was amazing to see. There’s a reason why they were brought by us, because they have quality.

“For them it’s about getting into the team as quickly as possible and getting the rhythm in."